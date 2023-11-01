Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,892,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Digi International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DGII stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Digi International has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $906.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
