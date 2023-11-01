Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 18,574 shares.The stock last traded at $35.29 and had previously closed at $34.67.

Central Securities Price Performance

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 275.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

