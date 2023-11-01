Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $189.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

