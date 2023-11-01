First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 556,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

FRME opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

