YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,160,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,131,567 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.37.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.