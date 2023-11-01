Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 18,574 shares.The stock last traded at $35.29 and had previously closed at $34.67.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,414 shares of company stock valued at $86,194. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

