Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.18. 26,153,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 52,940,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

