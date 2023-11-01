iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,157 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,925,000 after purchasing an additional 432,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,218,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

