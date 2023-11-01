Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $11.81. 10,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 58,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after buying an additional 767,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

