First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Price Performance

FTDS stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.13.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

