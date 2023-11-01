Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 28,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.