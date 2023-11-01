Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 2,327,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,379,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

