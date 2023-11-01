Atria Investments Inc Sells 9,054 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $178.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day moving average is $192.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

