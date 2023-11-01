Atria Investments Inc Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

