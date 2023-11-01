Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 0.3 %

Ultra Clean stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

