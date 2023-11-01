Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

