Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 771 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 771 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

URI opened at $406.27 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.31 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.69 and its 200-day moving average is $419.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

