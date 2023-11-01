Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 164.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 55.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Noodles & Company by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 52,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

