Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 897 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.79 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

