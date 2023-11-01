Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,615 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.