Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.