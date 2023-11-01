Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

