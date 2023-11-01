Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 104.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

