Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

