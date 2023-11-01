FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $151.34 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.