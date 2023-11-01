Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MMC opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

