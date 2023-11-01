Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 409,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,850,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.24. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

