ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.01. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

