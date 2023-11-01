Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 670,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the previous session’s volume of 119,179 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.42.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

