Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Drops By 7.4%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.73 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

