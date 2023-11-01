Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 558,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 668,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,386,000 after acquiring an additional 328,336 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,313,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

