AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 6.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. 1,138,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,934,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.59.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
