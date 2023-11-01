AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 6.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. 1,138,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,934,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.59.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 408,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,883,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

