Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $306,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.92 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.