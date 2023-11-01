Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.53. 335,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 675,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Lightwave Logic Stock Up 2.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
