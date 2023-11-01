Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.53. 335,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 675,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

