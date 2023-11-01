Short Interest in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Decreases By 7.4%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $420,546.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $309,848.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,134. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GETY opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

