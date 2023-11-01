Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $229.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

