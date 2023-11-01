ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 99.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

