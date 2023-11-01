SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.23

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 39864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. American Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 55,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

