TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0398 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

TransAlta has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.