MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.38

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the technology company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSCI to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

MSCI stock opened at $471.46 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $444.87 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.27.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $561.13.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

