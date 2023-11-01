Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading Up 5.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.88. 125,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 84,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMAB. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $2.1446 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.