Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $181.00

Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.20), with a volume of 5005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.31).

Big Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of £508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Big Technologies

In other Big Technologies news, insider Daren John Morris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,247.99). In other Big Technologies news, insider Daren John Morris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.31), for a total value of £7,600 ($9,247.99). Also, insider Sara Elizabeth Murray purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($237,284.01). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 844,419 shares of company stock valued at $171,980,895. 48.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

