Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,828,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 449% from the previous session’s volume of 697,903 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $21.73.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

