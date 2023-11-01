Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $87,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 105.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,037,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.