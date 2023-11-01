Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
CPG stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $87,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 105.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,037,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
