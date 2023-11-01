Short Interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Drops By 7.8%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

