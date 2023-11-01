Short Interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Drops By 7.8%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.29.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
