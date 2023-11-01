iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,243,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,596 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $47.21.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 245,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

