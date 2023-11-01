iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIGGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,243,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,596 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $47.21.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 245,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

