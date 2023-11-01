iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,243,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,596 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $47.21.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
