Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $148.12

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $148.12 and last traded at $148.44, with a volume of 9198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.