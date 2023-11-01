Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $148.12

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $148.12 and last traded at $148.44, with a volume of 9198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
