Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,277 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Charter Communications by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $402.80 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.91.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

