Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 96,925 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

