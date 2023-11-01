Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

